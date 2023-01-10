Father speaks on missing 5-year-old son who was swept up in Central Coast flood waters

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The search continues for missing Kyle Doan days after being swept up by flood waters in the Salinas River near San Miguel.

Over 100 National Guard personnel and emergency responders from Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and Sacramento all assisted in searching for Kyle over the past two days.

We spoke to Kyle's father Brian Doan, about what the last few days have been like for his family.

Courtesy of San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office showing National Guard searching for Kyle.

“We haven't found him yet. It's still difficult because there's we don't have any closure, or we just don't have an end to this part.”

It was just another Monday morning for the Doan family. Just before 8 o’clock, Brian Doan got a call that would change everything.

“I get the call from some lady and she puts on my wife and she's just beside herself and saying, I can't find Kyle and I know what happened,” Doan said.

Brian appreciates that the people who lived where the incident occurred helped out when his family needed it.

“And I know that if they could have reached my son, they could have done so,” Brian said. “And my wife just happened to be closer to them. And when she was able to reach out to the rope that they were able to have, and the flow of my son was farther down, and they saw him his face up with his floating face up, but they couldn't get to him because the reality is you cannot run along a bank when it's not solid ground and reach to somebody."

According to his father, Kyle is an outgoing five-year-old.

“But he liked people,” Brian said. “He liked to dance. He was very outgoing and active. We had he had a splinter fracture in his femur last year in preschool because he ran and he, tripped, and he fell. And he was able to get out. He had to have a rod placed in him. But the Children's Hospital in Madeira, and he had it in there for over a year, and he was able to adapt. He played soccer this last fall, and we had to get it out. Yeah, we had to wait until November, and he got it out, and he really know after a couple of weeks he really wanted to go back to normal.”

Both parents of Kyle are grateful for everything the surrounding communities have done so far to find their son.

“My wife and I are very appreciative of the support that they've gotten here in the San Miguel community, the Paso Robles, and up in King City,” Brian said. “It's been very nice. It's been very gratifying. And so we're very…we're blown away. We're still it's hard to process.”

San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office searching for child of former King City family after being swept by flood waters

Update Jan. 10, 2023, at 6:38 p.m.- The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office said their Search and Rescue team has called off their search for the day as of 5:20 p.m. due to low visibility. They will resume efforts Wednesday morning,

They have not located Kyle Doan as of yet. This case "remains our top priority while weather conditions permit," said the sheriff's department.

There is a gofundme started by a friend of the family. Kyle's father Brian Doan confirmed proceeds will go to his family to help with search efforts. You can find it here.

ORIGINAL STORY

Search and rescue operations resumed Tuesday morning for a missing five-year-old boy who was swept away on Monday by raging floodwaters near San Miguel in the Salinas River, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office described the missing boy, Kyle Doan, as follows: "short dirty blond hair, hazel eyes, 4 feet tall, 52 pounds. Last seen wearing black puffer jacket with a red liner, blue jeans, blue and gray Nike tennis shoes."

Search for Kyle

Monday's search operations were discontinued after about five hours, according to the sheriff's office, because the extreme weather conditions made it unsafe for first responders to continue their efforts.

Officials said Tuesday's break in the intense storm allowed the search to resume, which will involve all available resources of the office including the Underwater Search and Rescue Team and air operations.

KION spoke with Kyle's father, Brian Doan, who says his family is devasted over what happened to their son. Brian says his wife did the correct thing and tried to rescue them both.

According to the SLO county Office of Emergency Services, a search and recovery for a five-year-old whose car was swept away by flood waters near San Marco Road during Monday's rain are underway in Paso Robles.

According to Cal Fire SLO, a white truck attempted to make a low water crossing when it became stuck in the current around 8 a.m. A passerby assisted the parent out of the car before the current became too strong, but they could not get the five-year-old out.

Brian Doan said his wife was taking her son to a San Miguel school where she is a teacher and Kyle was a student. The road looked no different than normal when their car got swept away.

Brian said his wife got her son safely out of the vehicle when the current separated them. That's when a person assisted her, and her son was too far away from them to rescue him safely. Brian says his wife is suffering from severe survivor's guilt, but that she did everything right.

Kyle was wearing this black jacket when he went missing, said his father.

He added that his wife was a former teacher at Gonzales Unified School District, and they were residents of King City for 13 years before moving to San Luis Obispo County two years ago.

Kyle is the youngest of three children. Their eldest son is in college and graduated from King City High School, and their youngest daughter is a junior in high school.

Kyle had a rod removed from his leg after fracturing his femur in pre-school. They just went on a family cruise shortly after New Year. Brian says the family is just searching for closure at this moment.

The family believes the current might have swept Kyle into Monterey County.

The sheriff's office said the conditions remain extremely dangerous as the water level is high and continues to be fast-moving.

Therefore, officials said they strongly caution the public against conducting self-initiated searches, which could put them in harm's way and become a victim requiring resources that would otherwise be used for searching.

If anyone has any information that could be helpful in this search, you can call the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.