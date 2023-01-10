Deputies: Man dies during boat fire in Moss Landing

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a boat fire in Moss Landing on Tuesday morning that resulted in the death of a man while emergency responders were in the area.

Deputies said just after 1 a.m., they responded to the Moss Landing Harbor for reports of a boat on fire. This occurred on the 7800 block of Sandholdt Road.

When deputies arrived, the boat was fully involved, and CAL FIRE responded to extinguish the flames. While they were attending to the fire, a 58-year-old Moss Landing man suffered a medical emergency and died, said deputies.

Life-saving measures were attempted on Fernando Velasquez Perez, but they were unsuccessful. Perez was an employee, said deputies.

Deputies say this is an active investigation, and detectives are following up on leads.