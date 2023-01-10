Bed Bath & Beyond’s sales plunge

By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Business

Bed Bath & Beyond lost a third of its sales during the holiday run-up and is running out of options to avoid bankruptcy.

The retailer said Tuesday that net sales fell 33% to $1.3 billion during its latest quarter ending November 26 compared with the same stretch a year ago. It lost $393 million during the quarter, a 42% increase from a year ago.

Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond issued a grim message about its future, warning that a bankruptcy filing is a possible outcome for the company.

There is “substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue” because of its worsening financial situation, the home goods chain said in a regulatory filing Thursday.

The company added that it is exploring strategic alternatives, including restructuring its debt, seeking additional cash, selling assets and filing for bankruptcy.

