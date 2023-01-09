Vatican reopens investigation into teen’s 1983 disappearance

ROME (AP) — The Vatican has reopened the investigation into the 1983 disappearance of the 15-year-old daughter of a Vatican employee. The development confirmed Monday comes months after a new Netflix documentary purported to shed new light on the case and after the family asked the Italian Parliament to take up the cause. Emanuela Orlandi vanished June 22, 1983 after leaving her family’s Vatican City apartment to go to a music lesson in Rome. Her father was a lay employee of the Holy See. Her disappearance has been one of the Vatican’s enduring mysteries.

