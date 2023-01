ARROYO SECO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office and Coast Guard rescued two residents and their dog Monday in Arroyo Seco Road.

No other details were given about the rescue.

The Sheriff's Office also adds that there are reports of possible additional rescues of people trapped under the Arroyo Seco Bridge on southbound Highway 101. Rescue crews are en route.