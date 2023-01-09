Powerful quake felt in Australia and Indonesia; no tsunami

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Hundreds of people in Australia and Indonesia reported feeling a powerful deep-sea earthquake early Tuesday, although the magnitude 7.6 temblor did not prompt an alert from the U.S. Tsunami Warning System. The United States Geological Survey said the quake’s epicenter was at a depth of 95 kilometers (59 miles) in the ocean near Indonesia and not far from Australia’s northern tip. Generally, deeper quakes don’t cause as much damage as those that are shallow. More than 1,000 people in northern Australia, including in the city of Darwin, reported feeling the quake to the Geoscience Australia agency. The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre said the quake didn’t pose a tsunami threat to the mainland or any islands or territories.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.