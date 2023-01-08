Official: Apartment building collapse in Egypt kills 4

CAIRO (AP) — A senior Egyptian official says at least four people were killed when an apartment building collapsed in the southern province of Assiut. Provincial Gov. Essam Saad said two other people were injured in Sunday’s collapse. Local authorities evacuated surrounding buildings, and dispatched bulldozers and other equipment to help remove the rubble. Building collapses are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction and a lack of maintenance are widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas. The collapse in Assiut came a day after the roof of a building in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria caved in, killing two people and injuring one.

