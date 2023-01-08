Monterey County and NWS issue evacuation warnings ahead of winter storm

MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. – (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has sent out evacuation warnings for several different areas ahead of Monday’s atmospheric river-driven storm.

Over 1,000 people in North Monterey County along the Pajaro River are under the county’s flood warning. Furthermore, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood warning for the Carmel River on Monday. People in Carmel Valley should be ready to evacuate to higher ground.

Evacuation warnings are issued for people living near the River Fire burn scar, according to Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto.

For resources and a map of all “county” issued evacuation warnings click here.