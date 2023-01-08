Israeli police break up Palestinian parents’ committee meet

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have broken up a meeting by Palestinian parents in east Jerusalem about their children’s education, saying it was unlawfully funded by the Palestinian Authority. The operation Saturday came just days after Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, an ultranationalist with a long record of anti-Arab rhetoric and stunts began his post as part of Israel’s new government, its most conservative right-wing ever. He now oversees the police. Israel opposes any official business being carried out by the Palestinian Authority in east Jerusalem, and police have in the past broken up events they alleged were linked to the PA. Meeting organizers denied any link to the Palestinian Authority.

