Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks says he’s been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks says he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the 33-year-old expressed his determination to fight the disease — a cancer of the lymphatic system.

“As a professional athlete, I have always been mindful to try and use my position in the public eye to the most positive ends possible by shining a light on causes or issues that touch close to home for myself, my wife, and my family,” Hendriks said.

“Hearing the word “Cancer” came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year. However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life,” he said.

Hendriks said his treatment will start on Monday and that he is “confident” in making a full recovery.

The White Sox shared their support for the Australian pitcher.

“Our thoughts and reactions at this time are for Liam the person, not Liam the baseball player,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement.

“I know the entire Chicago White Sox organization, our staff, his teammates, and certainly White Sox fans, will rally in support of Liam and Kristi during the coming months.

“Knowing everyone involved, especially Liam, we are optimistic he will pitch again for the White Sox as soon as viable. In the meantime, we all will do everything in our power to support our teammate and his family as they face this challenge, while also respecting their privacy,” Hahn said.

Hendriks has played for the Minnesota Twins, Kansas City Royals, Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics as well as the White Sox in 12 seasons. He has a career 3.81 ERA, 724 strikeouts, and 115 saves.

