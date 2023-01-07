PVUSD closing mulitple schools due to flood advisory warnings in Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON JAN. 8, 2023 AT 5:47 PM: Pajaro Valley Unifed School District announced that they will be closing multiple schools due to the current flood advisory warnings in Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties.

On Sunday afternoon, The school district sent out an email to staff and students on multiple schools being closed on Monday and Tuesday due to the incoming weather conditions.

The district office and departments will not be closed. All other schools that are not in the flood advisory areas will have classes on Monday morning. District officials will assess weather conditions to see if it is safe to return to school on Wednesday morning.

"The decision to close select sites within potential flood zones and evacuation zones is made to allow families to safeguard their children as a top priority at this time," Dr. Michelle Rodriguez said in an email to students and staff. "We recognize these storms are creating unique and changing conditions and the list of affected schools, flood zones and evacuation areas can change."

Here are the following schools that will be closed on Monday Jan. 8 and Tuesday Jan. 9

Elementary Schools

Ann Soldo Elementary School, 1140 Menasco Dr, Watsonville, CA 95076

Hall District Elementary School, 300 Sill Rd, Watsonville, CA 95076

Ohlone Elementary School, 21 Bay Farms Rd, Royal Oaks, CA 95076

Middle Schools

Lakeview Middle School, 2350 E Lake Ave, Watsonville, CA 95076

Pajaro Middle School, 250 Salinas Rd, Pajaro, CA 95076

High School

Watsonville High School, 250 E Beach St, Watsonville, CA 95076

Alternative Schools

Post-Secondary Education at Watsonville Youth Center, 30 Maple Ave, Watsonville, CA 95076

Pacific Coast Charter School, 294 Green Valley Rd, Watsonville, CA 95076

Infant Development Center at Watsonville High School, 250 E Beach St, Watsonville, CA 95076

Independent Study Virtual Academy, office located at Watsonville High School, 250 E Beach Street, Watsonville, CA 95076.

Adult Education Center at the School District Office, 294 Green Valley Road, Watsonville, CA 95076

District officials said buses will still operate to transport students for schools that are open on Monday. However, buses will not be traveling or making stops within any evacuation zone or flooded areas.

Officials did say that families will receive a message immediately from the transportation department or site leadership.

Staff at those closed schools will receive direct communication by email or text from their supervisors. The school district office staff will receive communication from their supervisors with details to ensure student safety.

If you are unsure if your child's school is in an evacuation zone, click here.

ORGINAL STORY

Pajaro Valley Unified School District may close some facilities for Monday after the City of Watsonville issued a flood advisory warning Saturday for parts of Watsonville.

"Good afternoon, PVUSD families. It is our hope that you and your loved ones are safe and healthy. PVUSD is closely collaborating with the City of Watsonville to monitor flood levels and any evacuation orders impacting our families and schools," said the school district in a statement sent to students and parents. "This morning, the City of Watsonville issued a flood advisory warning."

The following schools and departments could potentially be closed Monday due to being in the area under the advisory:

District Office

Pacific Coast Charter School

Ann Soldo Elementary School

Watsonville High School

Maintenance & Operations Offices

PVUSD said they would inform families if the coming storm impacts these sites and will make their decision on Sunday to close those facilities. Classes will resume normally for schools, not in the impacted areas.