Police search for suspect in shooting of detective in downtown Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department is seeking an “armed and dangerous” suspect who fled after shooting and wounding a Scottsdale detective Friday night.

Detectives were attempting to execute a search warrant at an apartment complex in downtown Phoenix just after 7 p.m. local time. The suspect is wanted for a number of criminal offenses, Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther said during a press conference late Friday.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they encountered a woman and child who told officers there was no one else there. Detectives entered the apartment and spotted the suspect, who went into another room and began firing at detectives through the wall, Walther said.

A Scottsdale detective, who has not been identified, was shot once in the abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital. He is expected to survive, the chief said.

A manhunt is underway for the suspect, whose identity is known.

Walther said local law enforcement agencies are seeing an increased number of aggravated assaults on police officers.

“We have to ask ourselves, when did this become OK?” Walther said.

