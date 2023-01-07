Kurds from around Europe demonstrate over killings in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Kurdish groups from around France and Europe are marching in Paris to show their anger over the unresolved killing of three Kurdish women activists in the French capital 10 years ago. The marchers are also mourning three people killed outside a Kurdish cultural center in Paris two weeks ago in what prosecutors called a racist attack. Police escorted a dozen buses bringing Kurdish activists from Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Belgium to the start of Saturday’s march. It is timed to mark the 10th anniversary of the killings on Jan. 9, 2013. One of the victims was a founder of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party or PKK.

