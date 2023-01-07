Egypt’s state media says roof collapse in Alexandria kills 2

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s state-run news agency says the roof of a three-story apartment building has collapsed in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing at least two people. Another person was injured in the incident Saturday in Alexandria’s Gomrouk neighborhood. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the collapse. The victims were inside an electronics maintenance workshop in the building when the roof caved in, the report said, citing an unnamed civil defense source. Footage circulated online showed rescuers removing rubble from a narrow street. Building collapses are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction and a lack of maintenance are widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas.

