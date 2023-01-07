Clash over tax cuts coming in Kansas; abortion foes unsure

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ recently reelected Democratic governor and Republican lawmakers are headed for a clash over how their financially flush state should cut taxes as the Legislature prepares to open its annual session. Gov. Laura Kelly is scheduled to take the oath of office for her second four-year term in a ceremony at noon Monday. The Republican-controlled Legislature is set to convene in the afternoon for an annual session that’s expected to last into early May. Both Kelly and Republican leaders are making tax cuts a top priority but differ on what taxes to cut. Meanwhile, abortion opponents are wrestling with what ideas to pursue following last year’s decisive statewide vote favoring abortion rights.

