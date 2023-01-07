Chaos in the House: McCarthy’s plea, and begging for votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just one vote short of becoming speaker of the House, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy stood up from his chair and asked the defiant Matt Gaetz to change his vote from “present” to “McCarthy.” Gaetz, who had hurled personal insults at McCarthy just hours earlier on the House floor, said no. McCarthy lost the 14th vote. Within the hour, though, he and his allies had persuaded his other remaining opponents to vote “present” as well, lowering the vote total necessary for McCarthy to win and handing him the speakership by early Saturday morning — after a historic, remarkable and somewhat astonishing week of repeated votes.

