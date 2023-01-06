Similar state abortion challenges meet different outcomes
By JEFFREY COLLINS and GEOFF MULVIHILL
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The top state courts in conservative Idaho and South Carolina have gone in opposite directions on challenges to abortion bans. The contradictory decisions Thursday are part of a patchwork of policies that have sprung up since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that there is no federally protected right to abortion, pushing the issue to states. Across the country, advocates for abortion rights are making similar arguments to try to get restrictions and bans struck down. But differences in state constitutions and state justices can lead to different outcomes in those cases.