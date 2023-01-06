Inflation drops sharply in Europe but some prices are still rising

By Julia Horowitz, CNN

Inflation in Europe continued to decline in December as energy prices rose at a slower pace.

Prices across the 19 countries that used the euro in 2022 increased at an annual rate of 9.2% in December, the European Union’s statistical office said Friday. In November, prices increased 10.1%.

The pullback in headline inflation is a positive development for households and businesses that have been battered by high costs. But other measures reveal that prices in many sectors of the economy are still rising at an uncomfortable clip, underscoring the tough task ahead for policymakers.

While energy inflation fell to 25.7% in December, compared to 34.9% in November, the cost of food, alcohol and tobacco climbed 13.8%, versus 13.6% the previous month. Services inflation rose to 4.4% from 4.2%.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, reached 5.2% in December, up from 5% in November.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

