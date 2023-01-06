Husband speaks out after wife struck by hit-and-run driver in Miami Beach

By WFOR Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI (WFOR) — A Chicago tourist is recovering at a Miami hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver and her husband is speaking out.

Lena Chiang, 61, was let with a badly-bruised shoulder and knee and has bruises on her head and a broken collarbone. Her husband told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that he is grateful she survived.

They had just landed in Miami and planned to go on a cruise on Saturday but that will not happen.

Miami Beach police say the same driver also struck a man at 57th St. and Collins Avenue and he is now in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Chiang said, “We were just walking around. This was our first time in Miami and we had just landed five hours before that. This was our first time here and we were excited. We were on the sidewalk and suddenly out of the blue one car comes toward me and I skipped it and my wife was behind me and she was struck and went airborne. Luckily her head hit the side of a bush so there wasn’t that big of a damage, just to her shoulder and knee. The doctor said there could be a problem with her lung.”

It happened at 44th St. and Collins Ave.

Police said they are looking for a black, 4-door sedan with tinted windows that fled north on Collins Avenue.

Chiang said, “My wife feels fine. She will be monitored for the next few days. Now I want to talk to the police about this to find out more.”

Chiang was asked about the person who took off.

“What can I say,” he said. “There are a lot of crazy people out there. This just happened to us. We just live in a crazy world. I just don’t know. He struck another person who is now in very critical condition right now at the same hospital. I can’t believe this. This was our first time in Miami.”

Chiang hopes someone who knows the driver or has information will call Miami Beach Police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.