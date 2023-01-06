Democratic officials’ homes, offices, shot up in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in New Mexico say the homes or offices of four elected Democratic officials in the Albuquerque area have been hit by gunfire over the past month. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina says local and federal investigators are trying to determine if the attacks are connected. Authorities say someone fired multiple rounds at the homes of two county commissioners in December. At least eight shots were fired at the exterior of the Albuquerque home of New Mexico Sen. Linda Lopez after midnight Tuesday, and the office of state Sen. Moe Maestas was struck by gunfire Thursday morning.

