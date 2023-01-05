Ukraine to get French combat vehicles in ‘first’ such move

PARIS (AP) — The French Defense Ministry says it will hold talks “very quickly” with its Ukrainian counterpart about the number of armored combat vehicles it will deliver to help the country in its fight against Russian forces. The ministry said Thursday discussions will include the delivery’s timetable as well as the training of Ukrainian soldiers on the vehicles. According to the French presidency, it’s the first time this type of Western-made vehicles will be provided to the Ukrainian military. Designated as a “light tank” in French, the AMX-10 RC is primarily designed for reconnaissance missions. Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to Twitter to thank France for its decision.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.