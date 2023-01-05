UK govt urges unions to end strikes, vows to curb walkouts

LONDON (AP) — The British government is dangling the prospect of public-sector pay hikes next year in an attempt to end strikes by nurses and ambulance staff. The government on Thursday invited union leaders for talks on 2023-24 pay rates and promised a “cooperative spirit.” But the government also said it will introduce legislation to make it harder for key workers to walk out. The Conservative administration said it will set ”minimum safety levels” for firefighters, ambulance services and railways that must be maintained during a strike. Britain has seen months of strikes, including a walkout by train drivers on Thursday. Public sector workers say their wages have failed to keep pace with the skyrocketing cost of living.

