Texas twin girls born in different years

By KOCO Staff

DENTON, Texas (KOCO) — A Texas woman gave birth to twins who were born minutes apart but in different years.

Texas Health in Denton posted a picture of the twin girls, saying one of the babies was born at 11:55 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and the other was born at midnight on New Year’s Day.

Annie Scott weighs 5 pounds, 4 ounces; and Effie Scott was born weighing 5 pounds, 5 ounces.

“Congratulations to the happy family and our new year’s babies,” Texas Health officials posted to social media.

