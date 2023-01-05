Small dog dragged during Range Rover theft at gas pump on Long Island

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) — Police are searching for the suspect who stole a car with a dog inside this week at a gas station in Mineola.

The incident happened on Monday at around 2:45 p.m.

A woman was standing outside the BP gas station on West Jericho Turnpike when the suspect got into her Range Rover and drove off, officials said.

Inside the 60-year-old victim’s car was a handbag with credit cards and her 1-year-old small, white Cavachon dog.

Officials say that the suspect attempted to throw the dog out of the car, but its collar got stuck and it was dragged along the roadway.

The dog was able to free itself and the suspect kept driving on Jericho Turnpike. An individual nearby helped the dog to safety.

The victim was not injured in the incident. Her dog was taken to a local veterinary hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The Range Rover was later found on North Walnut Street in East Orange, New Jersey.

The suspect was described as a thin man wearing gray sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a black ski mask.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.