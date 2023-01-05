Skip to Content
Puppy stolen from SPCA Monterey County

SPCA Monterey County

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- SPCA Monterey County said one of their Pit bull/ German Shepard puppies was stolen Thursday.

Around 11 a.m. a man entered the SPCA Monterey County building with a messenger bag and said he was visiting the adoptable pets. A few minutes later, staff saw the man walk back through the lobby with his bag full.

Staff also noticed Zoey was missing. They tried stopping the man but he left on his bicycle in the rain on Highway 68.

Zoey is described as a brown and white spayed female, 9 weeks old and weighing 9.1 Ibs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Monterey County Sheriff's Office at 831-647-7702 with the case number 22-00076.

