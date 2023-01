MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. – An evacuation order has been issued for areas of the Yankee Point Community in Carmel effective immediately, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff’s Office says quote: “If you are in an Evacuation Order Zone quickly and calmly evacuate. If it is safe to do so, check with your neighbors to ensure they have been made aware of this alert.”

