The closure is between San Clemente gate and Las Polaris Road. Officials expect this area to be closed off for the next several hours.

CARMEL, Calif. (KION)- Drivers are asked to avoid a section of Carmel Valley Road due to a mudslide that occurred.

Taryn Mitchell is a weekend anchor and multimedia journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.