Monterey County Deputy battling cancer, described as being “as there for her coworkers”

MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV) - A Monterey County Deputy finds herself battling cancer. As a single mother fighting cancer Deputy Nora Fausto is struggling to make ends meet. While her prognosis is good, medical bills have been stacking up.

Her leave banks are also exhausted. She has been paying out of pocket for medical bills. Deputy Fausto is described as an amazing hard-working Deputy who is always there for her coworkers and family. A “Fund a Hero” account has been set up to help her here.

Scott Rates

