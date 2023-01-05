Locals in Aptos saddened by sinking of iconic ship

APTOS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- The second day of this huge storm has been destructive.

In Capitola, the pier was sliced in half by dangerous waves. In Aptos, the famous cement ship broke apart.

The pier connecting to the ship also felt the wrath of the wind and ocean. The strong winds died down a little bit, but they are still impacting how people are viewing the ship.

One person said this ship is more than just a ship. It's an important landmark for the community. and the next ones. The McCord family says seeing the iconic ship like this is upsetting.

Kelly McCord, Lived in Aptos Her Whole Life.

“Uh super sad,” Kelly McCord said. “It's been like it's just always been here. I've lived here my entire life and it's always just been here. It's like a part of Aptos.”

Kelly’s daughter Bella also talked about her time coming to see the ship.

“I remember when it cracked a few years ago and that was a giant deal,” Bella said. “And just to see it so destroyed is like, I mean, she's lived your whole life. So I know it's just as insane to be like, Oh, my gosh, this historical thing is destroyed now, you know?”

Other people haven’t lived here as long as the McCord's, but they left the pier shocked by what they'd seen.

Nico Jones learned about the history of the ship and the pier from his dad.

“Sometimes, yeah,” Jones said. “Like he mentioned, like why it's there and all that and it's, it's cool and it's crazy, but it's crazy to see it like this.”

KION reached out to Santa Cruz County and the City of Capitola to see when they expect to see repairs. They’re still waiting for a response.