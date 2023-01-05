Evacuation orders in Carmel downgraded

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. – UPDATE: The evacuation orders for Carmel River Lagoon have been downgraded to warnings effective immediately, per the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

This includes areas south of 14th Ave and East of Carmelo.

To view the evacuation map, click here.

ORIGINAL STORY

An evacuation order has been issued for areas of the Yankee Point Community in Carmel effective immediately, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says quote: “If you are in an Evacuation Order Zone quickly and calmly evacuate. If it is safe to do so, check with your neighbors to ensure they have been made aware of this alert.”

Evacuation Map: https://bit.ly/3Za0Xc0