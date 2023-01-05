Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 83 cents to $73.67 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for March delivery rose 85 cents to $78.69 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 1 cent to $2.27 a gallon. February heating oil was unchanged at $2.97 a gallon. February natural gas fell 45 cents to $3.72 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $18.40 to $1,840.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 54 cents to $23.42 an ounce and March copper rose 8 cents to $3.82 a pound.

The dollar rose to 133.20 Japanese yen from 132.63 yen. The euro fell to $1.0529 from $1.0606.