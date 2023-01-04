Some Watsonville neighborhoods gear up for flooding where they live 

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) - Some people in Watsonville are in the process of leaving their homes and belongings. The city issued an evacuation order on Tuesday and set up shelters.

Neighbors were getting sandbags at the sandbag site at the Watsonville Fire Department. The line was so long, it snaked around the block.

Edgar Jr., who lived at his home on College Drive, told KION while he’s not worried about the storm, it is the worst he’s seen.

Last week's storm washed out his backyard.

“my whole backyard got destroyed,” said Edgar. “Just rain, it was pretty heavy.”

Now he's gearing up for the next storm system to sweep through, which is expected to hammer this area. He's doing his best to protect his home by stacking sandbags around it.

“The City of Watsonville came and they just threw some sand for us,” said Edgar. “for me, my neighbors. To do whatever we want and whatever we can.”

But for Kelly Sandoval, who lives near Bridge Street, the situation has been hard. She can't just pick up everything and leave

“It's hard with a daughter on a ventilator because we can't just pick up and leave all her equipment,” said Sandoval. “Where are we going to go? Is there a sufficient power source?”

Sandoval said they've been reaching out to various agencies for help. but it's been difficult.

Her and her husband are searching for any type of power source to keep her daughter's ventilator going.

KION reached out to PG&E and is working on getting a response about helping customers who have medical devices. But the utility company says it offers resources for older people or those with disabilities.

Watsonville City reps say its shelter can help people who have medical devices. People need to call the Lift Line number at 831-688-9663.

As people with pets, the city says there are people on site to help evacuees with their pets. But also recommends finding a family member or friend to take in their pets.