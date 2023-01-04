Skip to Content
San Benito County evacuation orders, warnings and shelters

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Benito County has issued evacuation warnings Wednesday afternoon.

Warnings:

San Felipe Road from Highway `156 to the county line.

Lake Road

Lovers Lane

Frye Lane

Dunnville Estates and parts of Shore Road from San Felipe Road to Frazier Lake Road.

Dunnville and four corners areas of North San Benito County.

San Benito County also adds that Pacheco Creek Dam is at capacity and is expected to overflow Wednesday afternoon.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

