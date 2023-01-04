Rats! NYC mayor ticketed for rodents at his property again

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is vowing to fight his own City Hall — again — after he was ticketed for rats at his Brooklyn townhouse. A city health department inspector had issued two new summonses last month. Those came just one day after the Democratic mayor appeared remotely before a hearing officer to get a $300 summons for rats at his property dismissed. The inspector said fresh rat droppings were spotted at Adams’ property. Adams said Wednesday that his yard is clean and he will contest the summonses. An administrative hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12.

