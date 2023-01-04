Man accused of falsely claiming to have been shot in Waupaca County

By Brian Kerhin

WAUPACA, Wisconsin (WLUK) — A man who allegedly falsely claimed he was shot in the chest and his family was abducted was charged Tuesday with three criminal counts.

Ryan Lohrentz, 39, made an initial appearance Tuesday on charges of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct. He returns to court Jan. 31 for a balance of initial appearance.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to an Embarrass residence Saturday night, after Lohrentz went to his neighbors, claiming he had been shot and his family abducted.

After being taken to the hospital, police determined Lohrentz had not been shot. He suffered some cut wounds to his hands, which his wife credited to Lohrentz breaking things on the property. She also said he had been drinking.

