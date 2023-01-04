GOP lawmaker seated despite NYC residency questions by Dems

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new Republican New York state Assemblyman took his seat in the chamber Wednesday despite the threat of being blocked by Democrats who question whether he meets residency requirements. Lester Chang became the first Asian American elected to represent Brooklyn’s growing Chinatown in the state Assembly on Nov. 8. But after the election, Democrats in control of the Assembly questioned whether Chang lived in Brooklyn for a year prior to Election Day, as required by law. Chang says his current residence is his Brooklyn childhood home. While Assembly Democrats have debated behind closed doors whether Chang should be seated, they took no action on first day of the new legislative session.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.