Fallen tree leaves woman injured in Castroville

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION) - A woman is injured after a tree fell on top of her pickup truck on Meridian Road. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time and sustained minor injuries. According to the North County Fire Department, she is expected to recover.

Lieutenant Carlos Gonzalez said his crew arrived on scene after the driver already escaped the vehicle.

"Fortunately for the driver, she was self extricated with some help," Gonzalez said. "She was taken to the hospital for an assessment, but other than that, everything seems to be okay."

In addition to landing on the pickup truck, the tree also fell onto a power line on the opposite side of the street.

“It was not sparking, it wasn’t live, but we treated it as such," Gonzalez said. "PG&E got on scene, they assessed it, determined it was not live, and that gave us some more room to work around it."

Meridian Road was closed for nearly two hours as firefighters worked to clear the roadway of debris. It has since been reopened.