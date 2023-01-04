Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 1:02 PM
Published 12:54 PM

Evacuation orders and warnings for Monterey County

MGN

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County has issued flood warnings and orders for different parts of the county.

Warnings: 

South of Pajaro River North of the Union Pacific Railroad; East of Allison Road; West of Hayes Road and Union Pacific Railroad. 

North of Matiasevich Lane; East of the Union Pacific Railroad; West of Allison Rd.  North of Salinas Road; East of the Union Pacific Railroad; West of Salinas Road.   

North of Trafton Road; East of McGowan Rd; West of Highway 1.  

South of Bishop St; North of Union Pacific Railroad; East of Allison Rd; West of the Union Pacific Railroad. 

Temporary Evacuation Points: Hours of operation Wednesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prunedale Library17822 Moro Road - PrunedalePhone Number (831) 796-3080

King City Library402 Broadway St.King City, CA 93930Phone Number (831) 386-6885Carmel Valley Library65 W. Carmel Valley Road

Carmel Valley, CA 939324Phone Number (831) 647-7760

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content