Evacuation orders and warnings for Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County has issued flood warnings and orders for different parts of the county.

Warnings:

South of Pajaro River North of the Union Pacific Railroad; East of Allison Road; West of Hayes Road and Union Pacific Railroad.

North of Matiasevich Lane; East of the Union Pacific Railroad; West of Allison Rd. North of Salinas Road; East of the Union Pacific Railroad; West of Salinas Road.

North of Trafton Road; East of McGowan Rd; West of Highway 1.

South of Bishop St; North of Union Pacific Railroad; East of Allison Rd; West of the Union Pacific Railroad.

Temporary Evacuation Points: Hours of operation Wednesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prunedale Library17822 Moro Road - PrunedalePhone Number (831) 796-3080

King City Library402 Broadway St.King City, CA 93930Phone Number (831) 386-6885Carmel Valley Library65 W. Carmel Valley Road

Carmel Valley, CA 939324Phone Number (831) 647-7760