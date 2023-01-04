Evacuation orders and warnings for Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County has issued flood warnings and orders for different parts of the county.
Warnings:
South of Pajaro River North of the Union Pacific Railroad; East of Allison Road; West of Hayes Road and Union Pacific Railroad.
North of Matiasevich Lane; East of the Union Pacific Railroad; West of Allison Rd. North of Salinas Road; East of the Union Pacific Railroad; West of Salinas Road.
North of Trafton Road; East of McGowan Rd; West of Highway 1.
South of Bishop St; North of Union Pacific Railroad; East of Allison Rd; West of the Union Pacific Railroad.
Temporary Evacuation Points: Hours of operation Wednesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Prunedale Library17822 Moro Road - PrunedalePhone Number (831) 796-3080
King City Library402 Broadway St.King City, CA 93930Phone Number (831) 386-6885Carmel Valley Library65 W. Carmel Valley Road
Carmel Valley, CA 939324Phone Number (831) 647-7760