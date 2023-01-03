‘Prophet of Doom’ to plead guilty in Brooklyn subway attack

NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of opening fire and wounding 10 passengers on a Brooklyn subway train last year plans to plead guilty to federal terrorism charges. Frank James was to appear in Brooklyn federal court on Tuesday to admit pulling the trigger on the Manhattan-bound train as it moved between stations on April 12, 2022. The 63-year-old defendant had previously vowed to fight the charges. James was expected to plead guilty to all 11 counts in his indictment, including 10 counts of committing a terrorist attack against a mass transit system — one for each wounded passenger. James didn’t have a plea agreement, and prosecutors are seeking to put him in prison for decades.

