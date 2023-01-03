Potential flood warning issued in parts of Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Santa Cruz County is bracing for yet another storm as a powerful system is set to travel through areas still recovering from flooding and landslides from New Years Eve.

The notice is issued so people living in these areas can prepare to evacuate should flooding reach dangerous levels.

We want to point out the National Weather Service has not issued any such warnings, watches or advisories at this time.

Santa Cruz County emergency map showing parts of Capitola, Soquel and Watsonville under potential flood warning. Not shown is Paradise Park up to Felton area along Highway 9 (Courtesy of Santa Cruz County)

Some of the areas under this potential warning includes parts of Capitola, Soquel, Watsonville and areas along Highway 9 from Felton down to Paradise Park.

Watsonville's Holohan, Riverside and Lakeview areas are under this warning, plus Freedom Boulevard from the airport up to Corralitos Road.

Further north: Capitola and Soquel, including areas along the Wharf and north of Highway 1 up along Prescott Road are also in the county's yellow designation for a potential warning.

Also in danger of flooding is the Seacliff and Rio Del Mar areas between Beach Drive and Highway 1 and Beach Drive to Sumner Avenue.

The Ocean Street extension and Paradise Park along Highway 9 are also facing similar flooding dangers. It also goes up to the Felton area.

If some of these sound familiar it's because those areas have already experienced flooding, landslides and sinkhole issues after this last round of storms on New Years Eve.

On Monday night, Monterey County issued its own notice to people living there. It asks people to do their best to prepare for the upcoming storm.

This includes grabbing sandbags wherever available in whatever county you live in.

To see the map in its entirety for Santa Cruz County, click here