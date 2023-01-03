Mississippi governor, state candidates file for reelection

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has filed to run for a second four-year term. His filing on Tuesday came on the first day candidates for state and local offices can submit qualifying papers for the 2023 election in Mississippi. Candidates for statewide offices, state district offices, county offices and county district offices have until Feb. 1 to qualify for the 2023 election. Party primaries are scheduled to be held Aug. 8 and the general election on Nov. 7. Reeves has touted state efforts to limit abortion rights, increase workforce development, raise teacher salaries and cut the state’s income tax.

By: MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

