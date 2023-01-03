Court: Teacher wearing MAGA hat fell under protected speech

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth District has ruled in favor of a former teacher in Vancouver, Washington, concluding that wearing a hat supporting former President Donald Trump at school was protected speech under the First Amendment. The Columbian reports science teacher Eric Dodge brought the cap to school twice before the 2019-2020 school year. Dodge said alleged ensuing verbal attacks by employees amounted to retaliation that violated his First Amendment rights. The Dec. 29 ruling says “that some may not like the political message being conveyed is par for the course and cannot itself be a basis for finding disruption of a kind that outweighs the speaker’s First Amendment rights.”

