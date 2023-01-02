Tesla drives off cliff at Devil’s Slide in San Mateo County, crews rescue 2 adults, 2 kids in critical condition
BY CBS San Francisco
PACIFCA, CALIF, (KPIX): A Tesla drove off a cliff near Devil's Slide Monday morning, leaving two adults and two children in critical condition, according to Cal Fire.
Cal Fire's San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit first tweeted about the accident around noon Monday. Officials noted that the Tesla fell about 250 feet down.
While rescuers were on the ground assessing damage, multiple air ambulances were en route.
Highway 1 is open but Cal Fire warned commuters driving on the highway to expect delays.
Devil's Slide is between Pacifica and Montara.
