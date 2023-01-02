Protests as German village to make way for coal mine

BERLIN (AP) — Scuffles have broken out outside a village in western Germany that is to be razed to allow the expansion of a coal mine, a plan that is drawing resistance from climate activists. German news agency dpa reported that activists on Monday threw fireworks, bottles and stones at police outside the village of Luetzerath before the situation calmed down and officers pulled back. Protesters previously had set up a burning barricade, and one glued his hand to the access road. The hamlet is to be demolished to expand the Garzweiler lignite mine.

