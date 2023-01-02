EXPLAINER: How the House of Representatives elects a speaker

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House will convene Tuesday to elect a speaker for the new Congress. The majority of the Republican conference plans to nominate Kevin McCarthy as the party takes over control of the chamber. Many are skeptical, though, that McCarthy will reach a majority to become speaker on the first ballot. Should he come up short, it is likely the clerk will repeat the roll call vote several times until he is able to garner a majority. The California lawmaker is expected to be making concessions and compromises with the holdouts until the moment he is able to grasp the gavel.

