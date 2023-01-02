Boxing program helps people overcome anxiety, depression

By Joylyn Bukovac

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The World Health Organization said the pandemic triggered a 25% increase of anxiety and depression across the globe.

In the United States, the number of people facing mental health issues continues to rise.

In 2022, nearly 80% of psychologists saw more patients with anxiety disorders. According to the American Psychological Association, more than 65% of mental health experts are seeing an increase of patients being treated for depression.

Cleveland Hughes, Punches n’ Bunches head boxing coach, said he knows what it’s like to be one of those patients.

“Back in 2009, I was dealing with depression, anxiety and a bunch of other mental health issues and I made a decision to got to therapy and while in therapy, my therapist suggested I try boxing,” Hughes said.

Then, he started Healing Mitts. It’s a program where he teaches coping techniques he learned from therapy in the boxing ring. This way people can practice those skilled and use them throughout their lives.

The life and boxing skills he teaches includes the importance of controlled breathing and living in the moment. Another skill Hughes teaches is having a headspace of relaxed intensity and active concentration.

“It’s about being responsive versus being reactive,” Hughes said. “In life, you need to be in the middle. If you are too aroused, too anxious, things don’t go your way.”

Hughes said these skills will help you respond properly to any situation life throws your way, whether it’s in or out of the boxing ring.

“Someone throws a jab, you slip the jab, you move with the jab, you don’t run out of the ring because someone threw a punch at you,” Hughes said. “My home is that we teach people how to be stronger, but at the same time be calm and emotionally intact. Boxing saved my life and I want it to have an impact on others.”

To learn more about Healing Mitts at Punches n’ Bunches Boxing Studio, you can visit Punches n’ Bunches Boxing Studio and Cleveland Hughes Boxing on Instagram.

