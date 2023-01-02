All inmates evacuated from Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center due to flooding threat

By KOVR Staff

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (KOVR) — The flooding that continues to cause problems in south Sacramento County over the weekend prompted authorities to evacuate the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, officials had been closely monitoring the situation on Sunday.

Weather and road conditions continued to erode near the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center, which sits along Bruceville Road.

With the impending threat of flooding growing by the hour, authorities soon made the decision to evacuate inmates and staff from the facility.

“To ensure both short-term and long-term safety, while weighing the risk of the facility’s viability as conditions worsened, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office decided to evacuate all inmates and staff from RCCC before conditions deteriorated to a point where those at the facility could be left in peril,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

All 1,075 inmates were evacuated safely from the facility, the sheriff’s office says, along with all staff.

Inmates have been taken to other nearby correctional facilities.

It’s unclear how long the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center will be kept empty.

