No. 5 Notre Dame women beat Boston College 85-48

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Olivia Miles and KK Bransford scored 17 points apiece as No. 5 Notre Dame dominated Atlantic Coast Conference foe Boston College 85-48 on Sunday. Miles had six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Bransford produced a career-best in scoring. Sonia Citron tallied 15 points to go with six rebounds and four assists for the Fighting Irish. Andrea Daley scored 17 points and Taina Mair had 10, while Maria Gakeng blocked six shots for Boston College.

