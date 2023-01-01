No. 24 Arkansas women get rare win at Kentucky 71-50

LEXINGTON, Kent. (AP) — Erynn Barnum and Saylor Poffenbarger scored 17 points apiece and No. 24 Arkansas ended a three-game losing streak with a rare win at Kentucky, topping the Wildcats 71-50. The Razorbacks are now 4-13 in Lexington, last winning there in 2003. Blair Green scored 14 to lead the Wildcats. Poffenbarger’s three-point play kicked off a 10-0 run to close the first quarter for a 16-8 Arkansas lead and Barnum scored the first six points of the second quarter as the Razorbacks took a 24-19 lead into intermission. Arkansas put together an 18-2 run in the third quarter, increasing their lead to 52-25.

