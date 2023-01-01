Eagle’ Hurts misses 2nd straight game with sprained shoulder

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is missing his second straight game with a sprained right shoulder. The Eagles are turning to backup Gardner Minshew to try to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win against New Orleans. Hurts was listed as doubtful on the injury report headed into the game. The Eagles decided not to risk his health with the team already in the playoffs. Hurts was injured two weeks ago on a hard tackle in a win against the Bears. Minshew threw for 355 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s loss at Dallas.

